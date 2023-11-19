TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Winters & Yonker, a personal injury law firm in the Tampa Bay area, is spreading holiday cheer with a two-day “Holiday Give Back” starting Monday.

In an Instagram post shared on Nov. 2, the law firm announced that they are giving away 1,000 bags to feed the community after taking five trips to Walmart and purchasing 4,145 items.

The bags will be passed out via drive-thru pickup, and are filled with essential holiday non-perishable food items, along with some extra surprises!

The giveaway will be open on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. No registration is required.

“We believe that no one should go hungry this holiday season,” they said.

With their success in 2021, Winters & Yonker are excited to continue giving back to the community.

Anyone with questions can contact the Winters & Yonker office at 813-223-6200.