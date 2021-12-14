Tampa Chick-fil-A brings back massive holiday lights display

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local Chick-fil-A’s massive holiday light display is back again this year, to the excitement of customers.

For nearly 25 years, the operators of a Chick-fil-A in Tampa have put up lights at their restaurant on 6299 West Waters Avenue.

This year, those passing by will see lights covering the restaurant.

The display returned on Monday and will be up through first week of January. The lights are on Monday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Santa will be at the restaurant on 6 p.m. on Fridays and Frosty the Snowman will drop in on Saturdays.

