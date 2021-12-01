Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights kicks off with a million lights, Santa’s village

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) – For the first time, the Hillsborough County Fair has produced the two-mile driving tour – known as Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights – on their own.

According to festival organizers, the drive-thru attraction is filled with more than 150 displays and a million lights from entrance to exit.

“We have dazzling, sparkling lights that you can experience together in the car with your family, all snuggled up nice and warm,” Hillsborough County Fair Manager Suzanne Holcomb said.

Some of the displays that feature LED technology throughout the festival include a gingerbread house, elves wrestling alligators and even Santa and his reindeer riding on an airboat.

After the drive-thru section of the Festival of Lights, visitors can take a walk through Santa’s Village, which is full of activities and attractions for families.

“We do have camel rides at Santa’s Barnyard. There’s Santa’s Workshop – that’s where you can do all sorts of fun activities with the kids. Photos with Santa, face painting, create your own ornaments,” Hillsborough County Fair Event Manager Ryan Henning said.

Kids will also have the opportunity to pet goats or sheep at Santa’s Barnyard. Families can also gather around a firepit and watch movies inside Santa’s Village. Village vendors will have festive holiday food and drink available for purchase.

For more details regarding tickets, you can head over to the Hillsborough County Fair’s website.