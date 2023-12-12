DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) — Hop in the car with the family this weekend to check out Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village.

The recently expanded drive-thru light display is located at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover.

“Yeah, we’ve gone bigger and better than last year,” Festival of Lights Event Manager Ryan Henning said. “Every year, we add to it and try to go bigger and better and really wow people doing it up.”

Visitors can expect nearly 2 million lights and 150 light displays along the route.

“Tunnels, arches, animated displays, lots going on, lots to see,” Henning said.

Visitors can also explore Santa’s Village when they reach the end of the drive-thru and snap pictures with Santa.

Family-friendly activities are also available at the event, including a barnyard with goats, ornament-making, train ride, carnival rides and games.

Food vendors are also available at Santa’s Village with all kinds of holiday goodies.

“It’s pretty cool being a part of a holiday event and putting this on for the local community is very important. We look forward to it every year,” Henning said.

The Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village are located at 215 Sydney Washer Road in Dover and are open through Dec. 31.

Check out their website for the full schedule and to buy tickets.