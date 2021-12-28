Tampa Bay goat farm accepting Christmas tree donations as healthy snacks

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — Forget about tossing that Christmas tree out on the curb, the Grady Goat Foundation will gladly take it off your hands.

According to the organization, Christmas trees are a yummy treat for goats. The branches are also great head-scratchers.

“We can take any tree that doesn’t have tinsel or flocking on it. The goats love to eat it, it’s a healthy snack for them,” Grady Goat Foundation Farm Co-Owner Debbie Canton said.

If you would like to donate your Christmas tree, first contact the Grady Goat Foundation through their website, where links to their email address and social media pages can be found.

The Grady Goat Foundation is a non-profit organization, based in Thonotosassa, that focuses on providing a sanctuary for goats that have been abused or neglected. The foundation has also helped out kids going through difficult times.

“We raise money for children facing adversity our biggest focus right now is the fight against human trafficking,” Canton said.

Other ways you can support this non-profit organization are by attending goat yoga every Saturday, private classes and donating different items.

If you would like to donate your Christmas tree, you can head to the foundation’s website to find out when to drop it off.