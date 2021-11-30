Tampa Bay charities in need this Giving Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay charities are looking for more help this Thanksgiving as they deal with more people in need and supply chain issues.

At Feeding Tampa Bay’s headquarters, there’s a constant stream of trucks loading up food for families in the 10 counties the organization serves throughout west central Florida.

The charity’s organizers says they’re dealing with the “perfect storm” this holiday season.

“We have more people needing our help. They’re encountering grocery store prices that are higher than ever before, the supply of food is slower and slower, and so, even us purchasing food—which we’re doing at a record high—is a more difficult process,” Chief Development Officer Kelley Sims told 8 On Your Side.

She says hunger around the Tampa Bay area is 30% to 40% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

According to Sims, the organization served 2.5 million meals during the last two weeks of November, and they’re set to serve 7.5 million meals through the end of they year.

This Giving Tuesday, they’re looking for individuals who can donate funds or spend time volunteering with the organization.

Sims says Giving Tuesday is a big day for the organization because companies will match the donations they receive.

More information about donating and volunteering is available on Feeding Tampa Bay’s website.