TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay area residents are lighting up their homes with twinkling decorations just in time for the holiday season.

The Nowatka family hopes Santa Claus will stop by their house on Peterson Road in Lakeland, and with all the lights, how could he miss it?

The Nowatka’s home has a big sign wishing everyone “Buon Natale.” Music is played for everyone to enjoy from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.

The family’s yard is filled with Christmas trees, reindeer and even some mischievous elves.

Shawn and Renee Smith decorated their Hudson home in honor of their mother who passed away this year. They told News Channel 8 that Christmas was their mom’s favorite time of year.

In honor of their mom, they decided to go big with lights and inflatables, including a 15-foot-tall dancing Christmas tree.

The Smith family said they hope their decorations put a smile on everyone’s faces who drive by.

If you want to show off your Christmas decorations, you can submit your best and brightest photos on our website.