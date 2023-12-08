TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A South Tampa Amazon delivery driver is spreading holiday cheer to his community.

The driver, Allan, dressed as an elf for this holiday season to deliver packages to his community.

WFLA viewer Sherry Brown shared the moment on Nextdoor, an app to keep residents informed in their neighborhood and community. Her post has racked up thousands of likes.

“I think everyone needs a little holiday cheer,” Brown told WFLA.

One woman commented on the Nextdoor post, saying the driver even went out of his way to grab their garbage can out of a ditch, dressed in his holiday attire.