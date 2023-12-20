Related Video: TPA unveils a 21-foot flamingo, named Phoebe, in the airport’s main terminal.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Step aside Phoebe, one of Santa’s reindeer has flown into Tampa International Airport!

TPA introduced a brand new display for the holidays. A giant reindeer!

The airport shared photos of the enchanting display that is also surrounded by Christmas trees.

Flyers can grab a photo with this display in the Main Terminal.

TPA prides itself on its public art program which allows them to “build a diverse art collection that reflects our community.” The airport introduced Phoebe the Flamingo in 2022 in an art piece called, “Home.” The idea of “home” was not only for Floridians but for the abundance of wildlife living in the state, TPA said.