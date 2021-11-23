Stores open on Thanksgiving in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — No need to panic, but Publix will not be open on Thanksgiving.

According to its website, all Publix stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Regular hours will resume on Friday.

So what do you do if you realize at the last minute you’re missing an ingredient for the big Thanksgiving dinner? There are some stores that have holiday hours on Thursday.

Here are the chains that will be open on Thanksgiving, according to their websites. It’s always best to double check the location near you is open by calling before you head out.

Big Lots

All Big Lots locations nationwide are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The store will reopen for Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sprouts

Sprouts Farmers Market stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The Fresh Market

In a tweet responding to a customer’s inquiry, The Fresh Market said stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Walgreens

Most Walgreens stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to the company’s website. Walgreens 24-hour locations and 24-hour pharmacies will stay open.

Whole Foods Market

According to its website, many Whole Food stores will be open with modified hours on Thanksgiving. You can check Thanksgiving Day hours at your nearest Whole Foods on the company’s website.