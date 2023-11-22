TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Shoppers are preparing for the start of the holiday gift season. Before Black Friday, 8 On Your Side spoke with a local mom and blogger about the best ways to keep holiday spending in check.

Steffany Rodriguez-Neely is the founder of the Tampa Bay Moms group. She describes the holidays, “It’s so stressful and it’s so expensive. In between getting the house ready, getting gifts ready and all the things with the kids, it’s an extremely overwhelming time of year.”

According to Rodriguez-Neely, if you’re shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, compare prices to get the best deal.

“The budget you set at the holidays is going to impact what you do for the rest of the year. You don’t want to go so in the hole at Christmas that you can’t take a vacation or that you can’t celebrate the next holiday or the next birthday,” she said.

The mom recommends thrifting or upcycling, buying a designer item at a fraction of the cost and then personalizing the gift. She also suggests handmade goods and says crafts and recipes are available on social media.

Another idea is turning the gift giving into a fun event with friends. “We’ve done holiday swaps where we’ve swapped toys, we’ve swapped clothing. It’s a great to get everyone together, clean out your closet, swap things you need for your family or to give to others and you’re not filling landfill, you’re saving money with a good group of friends you can get very creative swapping services, swapping items,” Rodriguez-Neely said.

Additionally, she says, “Do not sign up for those newsletters right away, wait until you’re ready to buy because usually they have some sort of ‘if you sign up for our letter or sign up for our texts’ you’re going to get 15% off or free shipping so you can get extra savings by holding off on subscribing to their newsletter.”