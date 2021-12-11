Santa’s helper lends hand to Hillsborough County deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office got into the holiday spirit, assigning Detective Winters, an ‘elf on the shelf’ assistant, to patrol with a number of Hillsborough County enforcement sections.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office posted a series of photos to Facebook showing Detective Winters lending a hand on the docks alongside the HSCO Marine Enforcement Section.

Courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

A day later, deputies posted several more photos of Detective winters learning how to fly with the HSCO Aviation Section. While we can’t speak on Detective winters’ ability to navigate a boat or fly a helicopter, we have to admire that incredible work ethic and dedication to the Hillsborough County community.