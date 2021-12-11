Santa’s helper lends hand to Hillsborough County deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office got into the holiday spirit, assigning Detective Winters, an ‘elf on the shelf’ assistant, to patrol with a number of Hillsborough County enforcement sections.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office posted a series of photos to Facebook showing Detective Winters lending a hand on the docks alongside the HSCO Marine Enforcement Section.
A day later, deputies posted several more photos of Detective winters learning how to fly with the HSCO Aviation Section. While we can’t speak on Detective winters’ ability to navigate a boat or fly a helicopter, we have to admire that incredible work ethic and dedication to the Hillsborough County community.