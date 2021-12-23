Santa sends FAA his naughty & nice lists for safe travel on Christmas Eve

FILE – Santa Claus waves during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Santa has firmly put unruly passengers and laser pointer aficionados on his naughty list for holiday travel this year, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

In an open letter to the FAA, Santa Claus thanked the FAA for giving him special permission to fly his “unique, direct air-cargo delivery operation” on Christmas Eve. He said he’ll also be making a trip to the International Space Station.

The past year has been a strange one, with norms thrown out the window. Santa said his main reason for writing his letter this year was to thank the FAA and put out his travel naughty and nice lists.

“Santa has centuries of air travel experience and a powerful voice to bring our safety message to millions of people,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “And make no mistake — I trust Santa to know who’s been naughty or nice.”

Air traffic controllers and technicians, pilots and flight attendants, gate agents, ground crews, airport personnel, security staff, airlines, commercial space operators and government agencies that manage, operate and provide safety oversight of the system,” all made the Nice List.

Travelers who wore their facemasks also made the Nice List but passengers with bad behavior were not so lucky.

“For those people whose bad behavior puts air travel safety in jeopardy, remember: I’m watching! At the top of my Naughty List are unruly passengers who pose a serious safety threat,” Santa wrote. “People who purposefully point lasers at aircraft are on the list because they could incapacitate pilots, some of whom are flying airplanes with hundreds of passengers. In addition, pilots or aircraft owners who operate illegal charter operations” also made the Naughty List.

In the spirit of holiday cheer and well wishes, Santa said he’d “make sure all their holiday wishes are fulfilled” for those on his Nice List.

"I have the utmost gratitude and respect for everyone who makes it their job to keep air travel safe," Santa wrote.

To illustrate who was on each list, the FAA helped Santa out and posted a video to its YouTube channel highlighting who was naughty, and who was nice.