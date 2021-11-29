Santa Fest near Tampa’s Winter Village kicking off this weekend with parade, tree lighting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Santa Fest will be returning to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park this weekend, which is where Winter Village is open all throughout the holiday season.

The Santa Fest Christmas parade will kick off on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. beginning at Morgan Street and Madison Street. The route will travel west on Madison Street to Ashley Drive before turning north and ending at Ashley Drive and Cass Street.

According to organizers, the best viewing area is along Madison Street.

After the parade through Downtown, Santa Fest entertainment and activities will begin at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, including the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Ice skating and shopping will also be open at Winter Village in Curtis Hixon Park during Santa Fest on Saturday.

“This is a great place to learn how to skate for the first time, or get back the skill if you used to do it up north and then brag a little bit that you’re also doing it under the beautiful palm trees,” Tampa Downtown Partnership Director of Marketing and Design Ashly Anderson said.

According to the Friends of Tampa Recreation Inc. website, there will be bounce houses, a rock wall, games and free photos with Santa.

The 2018 movie “The Grinch” is scheduled to be played after the tree lighting in the park to end the day.