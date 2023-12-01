DOWNTOWN TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Tampa.

You can get into the holiday spirit at the city’s annual Santa Fest on Saturday afternoon.

A parade on Madison and Morgan Streets will kick off events beginning at 1 o’clock.

The parade ends at Curtis Hixon Park where the festival will be underway.

Kids can rock climb, get their faces painted, and take pictures with Santa until Tampa Mayor Jane Castor lights the big 25-foot-tall Christmas tree.

“Right after at 6:30, after we light the tree, we’ll do a free movie at the park,” said Kitty Lyons, Friends of Tampa Recreation Executive Director. “This year, I know it’s not a Christmas movie, but it’s Frozen so it’s kind of a holiday, kind of cold kind of thing.”

Bring your blanket for the movie and be prepared to have some holiday fun.

8 On Your Side’s Deanne King will be host this family-friendly event and help Mayor Castor flip the light switch.