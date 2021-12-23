Santa brings special surprise to Citrus Co. 2 year old with brain tumor

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s one thing more than anything else that children love to do on Christmas day. Play, and play, and play some more; a day kids wait for all year long.

Corbin Bundy is one of them.

“He’s a happy boy and a normal 2 year old,” his mother Kelsey said. “He loves to do everything a 2 year old does.”

Kelsey knew that this Christmas, planning that special playtime on Dec. 25 would take time — The one thing they didn’t have.

Their son, Corbin is battling a brain tumor as he undergoes chemotherapy at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg when all he really wants to do is play outside.

“He’s a lot stronger than me,” Father Thomas said. “I say that with all the meaning behind it. He’s happy, he always smiles, all the nurses at the hospital love him.”

Corbin had one wish this year — just to play. But it turns out Santa was listening and got to work. He knew a project likely needed the best elves possible and everybody knows the best elves come from Tampa, FL.

The Bundy’s said the playground was donated by Rock Solid Foundation. The family said they hope to one day be able to give back to the organization. But for now, Corbin will continue his treatment and celebrate Christmas with his new playground.