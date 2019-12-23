Riverview grad returns home for holidays from Army basic training

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The holidays are a time for families to gather and celebrate. But that might not always be the case for military service members and their families.

However, one Tampa Bay family got a Christmas miracle; they were able to welcome home their daughter from basic training just in time for the holidays.

Eighteen-year-old Olivia Ball serves in the Army and was welcomed home Friday morning at Tampa International Airport by family, friends and of course, her dog, Angel Dwight Charles Ball, with open arms.

Ball is currently stationed out of Fort Sill in Oklahoma. She will return right after Christmas to finish her training which will end in April 2020.

Before enlisting into the Army, Ball went to Riverview High School and was apart of the JROTC program. She received many awards and even a letter from the current president, Donald Trump.

Courtesy of Bill Ball

From all of us at News Channel 8, welcome home Olivia and thank you for your service!

