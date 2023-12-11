TAMPA (WFLA) – With the holiday season upon us, Publix announced it is donating more produce to alleviate hunger and help families in need.
The supermarket chain said Monday it would purchase and deliver 1.3 million pounds of fresh produce to 32 Feeding America partnered food banks as part of the companies Feeding More Together campaign. Publix previously donated 1.3 million pounds of produce for Thanksgiving.
The Feeding More Together campaign sees Publix donate $10 million each year to help stock food bank shelves, and the chain said it has donated 24 million pounds of produce in 2023 alone.
“As we head into a season that should be full of joy, many families and individuals in our communities struggle to put food on their tables,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We want to help make this time a little brighter by providing fresh produce for people in need. At Publix, we’re committed to helping alleviate hunger and doing good, together for our communities.”
The following food banks will be receiving produce as part of these donations:
ALABAMA
- Central Alabama Food Bank
- Feeding the Gulf Coast
- Food Bank of North Alabama
- Montgomery Area Food Bank
FLORIDA
- Feeding Northeast Florida
- Feeding South Florida
- Feeding Tampa Bay
- Harry Chapin Food Bank
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida
- Second Harvest of the Big Bend
- Treasure Coast Food Bank
GEORGIA
- America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
- Atlanta Community Food Bank
- Feeding the Valley Food Bank
- Food Bank of Northeast Georgia
- Second Harvest of South Georgia
KENTUCKY
- Dare to Care Food Bank
NORTH CAROLINA
- Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina
- Food Bank of the Albemarle
- Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
- MANNA FoodBank
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
SOUTH CAROLINA
- Harvest Hope
- Lowcountry Food Bank
TENNESSEE
- Chattanooga Area Food Bank
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee
- Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee
VIRGINIA
- Feed More
- Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank
- Virginia Peninsula Foodbank