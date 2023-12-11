TAMPA (WFLA) – With the holiday season upon us, Publix announced it is donating more produce to alleviate hunger and help families in need.

The supermarket chain said Monday it would purchase and deliver 1.3 million pounds of fresh produce to 32 Feeding America partnered food banks as part of the companies Feeding More Together campaign. Publix previously donated 1.3 million pounds of produce for Thanksgiving.

The Feeding More Together campaign sees Publix donate $10 million each year to help stock food bank shelves, and the chain said it has donated 24 million pounds of produce in 2023 alone.

“As we head into a season that should be full of joy, many families and individuals in our communities struggle to put food on their tables,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We want to help make this time a little brighter by providing fresh produce for people in need. At Publix, we’re committed to helping alleviate hunger and doing good, together for our communities.”

The following food banks will be receiving produce as part of these donations:

ALABAMA

Central Alabama Food Bank

Feeding the Gulf Coast

Food Bank of North Alabama

Montgomery Area Food Bank

FLORIDA

Feeding Northeast Florida

Feeding South Florida

Feeding Tampa Bay

Harry Chapin Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Second Harvest of the Big Bend

Treasure Coast Food Bank

GEORGIA

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

Atlanta Community Food Bank

Feeding the Valley Food Bank

Food Bank of Northeast Georgia

Second Harvest of South Georgia

KENTUCKY

Dare to Care Food Bank

NORTH CAROLINA

Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

Food Bank of the Albemarle

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

MANNA FoodBank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

SOUTH CAROLINA

Harvest Hope

Lowcountry Food Bank

TENNESSEE

Chattanooga Area Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

VIRGINIA