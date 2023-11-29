TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A classic tradition is building gingerbread houses with loved ones during the holiday season.

Publix has brought back its Publix Super Markets Gingerbread Store once again and it’s selling for $15.99.

Each kit comes with pre-baked, notched gingerbread, white, red, green, and black icing, mini gingerbread shopping carts, a peppermint candy tree, candy holly and berries, assorted candy lights and gumdrops, and red and green jelly rings.

Publix also wanted to give some tips when you’re building the store: