TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A classic tradition is building gingerbread houses with loved ones during the holiday season.
Publix has brought back its Publix Super Markets Gingerbread Store once again and it’s selling for $15.99.
Each kit comes with pre-baked, notched gingerbread, white, red, green, and black icing, mini gingerbread shopping carts, a peppermint candy tree, candy holly and berries, assorted candy lights and gumdrops, and red and green jelly rings.
Publix also wanted to give some tips when you’re building the store:
- Use a baking sheet or cutting board to assemble the store base
- Decorate the walls of the store with icing and candy add-ons before assembling them (be sure to knead the icing before you use it!)
- Let the icing harden for 15 minutes to keep it in place
- Use the icing to hold your walls together and follow the notches to find where the walls should meet
- To help keep it in place, more icing can be added to the inside
- Once your walls are secured, top off your stunning creation with the roof. Then decorate your heart out!
- Finish adding the final touches to your Publix store masterpiece
- Let the gingerbread store fully dry for 3 to 4 hours
- Put it on display! (Or just eat and enjoy!)