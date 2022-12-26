TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you and your family have always wanted to have fun in the snow, you do not have to drive up north.

Grab your mittens and check out Snow Days at The Florida Aquarium in Tampa.

The annual event has transformed the aquarium into a winter wonderland with a snow maze to explore.

Families can even test their aim by throwing snowballs or flinging them at a “trash monster” with a slingshot.

“Everyone knows that there’s trash out there so this is just a fun way for us to educate kids. We need to take trash out of the ocean and we can beat pollution if we work together to do it,” The Florida Aquarium Director of Marketing Dale Wolbrink said.

You can check out Snow Days at The Florida Aquarium from Dec. 26 – Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. It is free for members and is included with general admission.