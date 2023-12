Related video above: NORAD Tracking Santa throughout Christmas Eve

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Despite Christmas Eve being the busiest night of the year for Santa Claus, he and Mrs. Claus decided to spread some holiday cheer and visit AdventHealth Tampa.

“We are so thankful to Santa and Mrs. Claus for taking time out of their busiest day to spread joy to our patients, guests and team members,” the facility said in a statement.