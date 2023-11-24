BRANDON, Fla (WFLA) — Thousands of shoppers flocked to Westfield Brandon for Black Friday.

For Sherri Iturriaga, heading to the stores with family is a tradition she started 46 years ago.

“I would take all my kids in their pajamas and the strollers, and my sister would go help me,” Iturriaga said.

The Plant City resident says she’s seen the sales holiday change over the years.

“It’s different because people are really worried about how much everything is,” she said. “We’re out shopping for something that’s going to be the best price that we get the most bang for our buck.”

Iturriaga isn’t the only shopper with those feelings. Other families are also taking a closer look at prices before making a purchase.

“I’ve definitely been watching the prices and things online, in stores, just to kind of see where they flutter,” said Megan Tamulewicz, a Tampa resident.