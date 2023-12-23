Related video: Earlier this week, Santa went scuba diving in the Florida Keys ahead of his busy weekend of delivering gifts.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies are preparing to track Santa’s flight as we quickly approach Christmas.

In “Operation Track Santa,” officials are gearing up for duty on Christmas Eve to track his coordinates and make sure he hits every house before Christmas morning.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Starting at 4 p.m., kids in Manatee County can speak to a deputy for updates on Santa’s location using their tracking line at 941-747-3011 ext. 2330.