‘NOEL’: New York building greets commuters with annual holiday message

Courtesy of WETM

CORNING, N.Y. (WFLA) — The C building at Corning Incorporated Headquarters is once again greeting community members in Corning, New York with the word “NOEL” cleverly displayed on the building’s facade.

For decades “The Black Box,” as it is referred to by locals, was lighted from the interior in the shape of a Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. A number of years later, the word “NOEL” replaced the Christmas tree icon.

According to WETM, early employees of the nine-story building were told who had to leave their office lights on and who had to shut them off. After the workday, a member of Corning Security would make their rounds and double check the proper lights were illuminated.

Years later, the process was simplified when the interior and exterior of the building were upgraded to include electrochromic glass, an electronically tintable material used for windows. The special type of glass allowed workers to program the cycle between transparent and translucent and vice versa.

The annual tradition is just one example of people working as a team, to achieve a higher purpose, even if the purpose is just spreading holiday cheer.

