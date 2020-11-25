No primetime Thanksgiving football: Ravens-Steelers game postponed due to COVID-19

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) applies pressure on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE (WFLA) — Thanksgiving night’s highly-anticipated matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburg Steelers was postponed Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns.

The reschedule comes after multiple staff members and players on the Ravens staff tested positive for coronavirus this past week.

There are still two other games to be played, but neither were expected to be as exciting as the primetime AFC North contest. Of the three games originally scheduled to kickoff Thursday, the Ravens and Steelers were the only teams with a winning record.

The game will now be played Sunday afternoon.

LATEST STORIES: