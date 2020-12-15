Navigating holidays with loved ones who have Alzheimer’s

We’re in the middle of the holiday season which is a time meant to bring joy and laughter with loved ones.

Sadly, many of us won’t get to spend personal time with some important family and friends, especially if they are in an assisted living facility.

For those who are going through that or taking care of someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia, there are ways to keep in touch, but you also want to be cautious.

Zoom is great, but Zoom calls with multiple people can be confusing for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia, so try to limit it to a more intimate group.

Also on Zoom, Facetime or even phone calls, remember, your loved one may get tired easily. You’ll be excited to talk to them of course, but just remember they may have to hang up sooner than you to go rest.

Talk about traditions you and your family are part of and all of the wonderful memories you’ve made over the year.

Music is always a good go to!

“Music impacts individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia and parts of their brain, and one of the things you’ll find is that many times communities around this time of year are doing a lot with holiday carols, and some of those old songs, quite frankly I bet we could bust out right now if someone asked us to do that. So, holiday music can be a great way to connect,” says Amy Schenk, Program Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Remember your caregivers, and perhaps think about giving them a gift under the tree. Schenk suggests something like your time. A day off to do whatever they choose while you hang out with the person they are caring for is a wonderful idea. A house cleaning or even a delivered meal will also go a long way.

