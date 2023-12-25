TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office showed off their holiday spirit on Christmas Eve with their very own rendition of a classic Christmas carol – and it did not disappoint.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office followed suit with the beloved Christmas movie “Elf” and found the best way to spread Christmas cheer was by “singing loud for all to hear.”

“You know that they say? The BEST way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.🎄🤗 We hope this special tune brightens up your Christmas Eve!” the sheriff’s office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Throughout the video, various deputies and HCSO employees could be seen singing and dancing to “Jingle Bells.” While the law agency’s version is iconic in its own ways, you’ll want to watch the whole video as the sheriff’s office saved the best performance for last!

HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister concluded the video with a sweet and joyful message to all Tampa Bay area families ahead of the holiday.

“Team HCSO is wishing you a joyful Christmas with all of your loved ones. From all of us here at team HCSO, happy holidays!” he said.