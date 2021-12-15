Live Christmas trees still available at Dade City farm

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — While many already have their Christmas trees decorated inside their homes, others have been running into shortages while looking for the perfect one.

The good thing is that Ergle Christmas Tree Farm in Dade City still has some available for the taking.

For more than 30 years, Ergle Christmas Tree Farm owners Tony and Debra Harris have helped local families create memories and holiday traditions by offering fresh trees. Compared to last year, the farm has been seeing an influx of customers this year.

“It’s been a tough year for a lot of people with COVID and everything and people need something to celebrate,” Tony Harris said. “What else is better than Christmas?”

Like many other local businesses, it has been tough for the Harrises to get the types of trees they usually order from North Carolina.

“They didn’t plant enough trees up north and that’s the reason why there’s a shortage of trees, there’s twice as many people as there is trees now,” Tony said.

Usually, the farm has a field of trees open for customers to cut their own Florida-grown Christmas tree. That field will be closed from now until the 2022 season to allow for replanting.

Ergle Christmas Tree Farm is open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until they run out of pre-cut Christmas trees.