TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means its unofficial companion holiday, “Drinksgiving,” is right around the corner.

For the uninitiated, “Drinksgiving,” or “Thanksgiving Eve,” is an annual tradition for Americans heading home for the holiday. It takes place on Nov. 22 this year.

Depending on who you ask, it’s a time to catch up with old friends and hang out with family, or it’s autumn’s answer to St. Patrick’s Day – an occasion to party.

Here are just a few of the places where you can celebrate this booze-filled holiday in the Tampa Bay area:

Hillsborough County

Pinellas County

