TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means its unofficial companion holiday, “Drinksgiving,” is right around the corner.
For the uninitiated, “Drinksgiving,” or “Thanksgiving Eve,” is an annual tradition for Americans heading home for the holiday. It takes place on Nov. 22 this year.
Depending on who you ask, it’s a time to catch up with old friends and hang out with family, or it’s autumn’s answer to St. Patrick’s Day – an occasion to party.
Here are just a few of the places where you can celebrate this booze-filled holiday in the Tampa Bay area:
Hillsborough County
- Thanksgiving Eve at Armature Works (Tampa)
- Drunken Turkey Fry at The Crowbar (Tampa)
- The Gothic Gobble at The Castle (Tampa)
- Drinksgiving Bash at Circles Waterfront Restaurant (Apollo Beach)
- The Night Before Thanksgiving party at Pete’s Place (Tampa)
- Thanksgiving Eve Party at MacDinton’s Irish Pub (Tampa)
- Kid N Play Thanksgiving House Party at Seminole Hard Rock (Tampa)
- Drinksgiving Party at Cigars International (Tampa)
- Thanksgiving Eve Wine Down at Grove Soho (Tampa)
- Thanksgiving Eve Bash at the Salty Shamrock (Apollo Beach)
- Drinksgiving 2023 at American Social (Tampa)
- Pre-Thanksgiving Bash at World of Beer (Tampa)
Pinellas County
- Downtown Turkey Trot Bar Crawl (St. Pete)
- Beer Garden Bonfire at Crooked Thumb Brewery (Safety Harbor)
- Thanksgiving Eve Party at Art’s Tap House North (Port Richey)
- Thanksgiving Eve at Caledonia Brewing (Dunedin)
- Ugly Sweater Party at The Thirsty Marlin (Palm Harbor)
- Thanksgiving Eve Bash at Southern Lights Brewing Company (Clearwater)
- Thanksgiving Eve Trivia at Localz Sports Bar (St. Pete)
- Thanksgiving Eve Party at Twisted Orange Craft Cocktail Lounge (Tarpon Springs)
