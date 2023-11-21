TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and a number of stores and restaurants will be closed for the holiday to let staff enjoy it with their families.
However, if you need to grab something last-minute for Thanksgiving dinner or plan to eat out instead, you still have some options. A few places will be open or have special holiday hours on Thursday.
Here’s what’s open and what’s closed for the holiday, according to their websites and social media pages.
GROCERY STORES
Closed on Thanksgiving
Aldi
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Costco
Publix
Sam’s Club
Target
Trader Joe’s
Walmart
Winn-Dixie
Open on Thanksgiving
7-Eleven (varies by location)
Dollar General (varies by location)
The Fresh Market (hours depend on location)
Sprouts Farmers Market (stores open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Whole Foods (modified hours)
RESTAURANTS
Closed on Thanksgiving
Bonefish Grill
Carraba’s
Chick-fil-A
Chili’s
Chipotle
Del Taco
Olive Garden
Taco Bell
The Cheesecake Factory
Open on Thanksgiving
Bob Evans
Cracker Barrel
Krispy Kreme
Waffle House
Wendy’s
RETAILERS
Closed on Thanksgiving
Barnes & Noble
Best Buy
BJ’s Wholesale
Costco
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Ikea
JCPenney
Kohl’s
Lowe’s
Macy’s
Marshalls
Michaels
Petco
PetSmart
REI
Sam’s Club
Target
T.J. Maxx
Tractor Supply
Ulta Beauty
Walgreens
Walmart
Open on Thanksgiving
Big Lots (all stores are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check the store locator for more information.)
Dollar General
Dollar Tree
Family Dollar
PHARMACIES
Closed on Thanksgiving
Walgreens
Walmart (most locations will close. Nearly all 24-hour locations will stay open.)
CVS (80% of locations will be closed. Find out more through the store locator.)