TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and a number of stores and restaurants will be closed for the holiday to let staff enjoy it with their families.

However, if you need to grab something last-minute for Thanksgiving dinner or plan to eat out instead, you still have some options. A few places will be open or have special holiday hours on Thursday.

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed for the holiday, according to their websites and social media pages.

GROCERY STORES

Closed on Thanksgiving

Aldi

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Costco

Publix

Sam’s Club

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Winn-Dixie

Open on Thanksgiving

7-Eleven (varies by location)

Dollar General (varies by location)

The Fresh Market (hours depend on location)

Sprouts Farmers Market (stores open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Whole Foods (modified hours)

RESTAURANTS

Closed on Thanksgiving

Bonefish Grill

Carraba’s

Chick-fil-A

Chili’s

Chipotle

Del Taco

Olive Garden

Taco Bell

The Cheesecake Factory

Open on Thanksgiving

Bob Evans

Cracker Barrel

Krispy Kreme

Waffle House

Wendy’s

RETAILERS

Closed on Thanksgiving

Barnes & Noble

Best Buy

BJ’s Wholesale

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Ikea

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Petco

PetSmart

REI

Sam’s Club

Target

T.J. Maxx

Tractor Supply

Ulta Beauty

Walgreens

Walmart

Open on Thanksgiving

Big Lots (all stores are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check the store locator for more information.)

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

PHARMACIES

Closed on Thanksgiving

Walgreens

Walmart (most locations will close. Nearly all 24-hour locations will stay open.)

CVS (80% of locations will be closed. Find out more through the store locator.)