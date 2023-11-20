TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cooking can be stressful, but thankfully, some restaurants will take on that responsibility for you.

WFLA has compiled a list of chain restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, so you can spend more time with the ones you love.

Boston Market

This comfort food chain is offering festive eats for Thanksgiving.

From premium and deluxe options to building your own meals, Boston Market has a 10-person minimum holiday catering menu including rotisserie chicken, turkey, and ham options now through Dec. 31.

Although this option is catering only, the restaurant does have chicken, turkey, and ham to order with their already festive sides like mashed potatoes and cornbread.

(AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, file)

Bob Evans

This restaurant is offering six Thanksgiving meal options, that are packed cold, and ready to heat and eat!

Their “Farmhouse Feasts” options include your choice of slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, or slow-roasted pot roast, and come with sides like freshly baked rolls, pumpkin pie, and cranberry relish.

These pre-packed meals serve four to eight people.

Bob Evans is also serving four holiday pies and several sides including buttered corn, mashed potatoes, mac n’ cheese, and green beans.

Cracker Barrel

This breakfast place offers Thanksgiving family dinners, ranging from small gatherings to large ones.

The family dinner options include oven-roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole, rolls, and more. A heat-and-serve option is available, along with a hot-and-ready option.

Cracker Barrel is open on Thanksgiving Day and is offering one-day-only to-go meals like a homestyle turkey n’ dressing meal, chicken n’ dumplings, and a country vegetable plate.

Want more than dinner? Cracker Barrel is also offering holiday pies including a seasonal favorite, the Cinnamon Roll Pie. Other pies include pumpkin, chocolate pecan, pecan, and apple streusel.

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Denny’s

Denny’s is offering a Turkey & Dressing Dinner Bundle that customers can pre-order now through Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.

The bundle serves four people and comes ready to heat and serve.

This meal includes a tender-carved turkey breast, bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, and your choice of a side.

Saving room for dessert? Denny’s has fan-favorite seasonal treats like pumpkin and pecan pie.

Guests must order 24 hours in advance.

(Getty Images)

Popeye’s

Popeye’s is offering an in-store-only Cajun-style turkey for those who just need the protein.

Starting at $59.99, the fast-food chain offers a pre-cooked turkey that customers can just thaw, heat, and serve, so you can spend more time enjoying the holiday.

Golden Corral

There’s nothing better than a buffet and Golden Corral is offering an at-home holiday buffet this year.

Featuring a roasted turkey, glazed ham, or beef roast, the buffet will include the seasons’ favorite sides like stuffing, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin and pecan pie.

Rainforest Café

The Rainforest Café has a one-day-only Thanksgiving Day dinner for those hanging out at Disney for the holiday.

Their holiday menu features roasted turkey, gravy, stuffing, green bean medley, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

Prices for adults at $30.99, while kids eat for $16.99.

The dinner is also available for pre-order, which customers can pick up on Thanksgiving day.