Related video: Publix’s heartwarming Thanksgiving Day commercial airs in Nov. 2022.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s Thanksgiving morning, and you’re cooking for your family, but you realize you forgot something.

You go to head to your nearby grocery store, and if you’re in Florida, that store is likely Publix.

But unfortunately, Publix will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Fortunately but those planning ahead, Publix will be open leading up to the holiday if you need any last-minute shopping done.

This is a Publix market in Bradenton, Fla., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Shopping before Thursday and don’t want to cook?

Publix is offering Thanksgiving dinner and holiday meals for those who got stuck with the responsibility of cooking, and maybe don’t have the culinary skills.

Complete Turkey Dinners are available, serving eight, 10, or 15 guests. This ready-to-eat meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, and more.

Boar’s Head has a turkey, pork, and ham dinner, including the respective meat of choice, along with a variety of sides like mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and marshmallow delight.

Or if you just need to shop for specific Thanksgiving items, Publix is selling whole turkeys and ham, pre-made casseroles, cranberry relishes, and mashed potatoes.

What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?

Fresh Market: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Be sure to check ahead of time your local store for any time adjustments.

Aldi, Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Target will all additionally be closed.