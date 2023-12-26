TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Now that the holiday is over, you might be wondering what to do with your Christmas tree. If you bought a real one, there are a number of ways to get rid of it.

Real Christmas trees are biodegradable, and therefore can be chipped into mulch and reused for other purposes. Some municipalities have programs that repurpose trees into mulch. Many offer free curbside pickup and disposal.

Keep in mind, most artificial trees are made with polyvinyl chloride, and therefore cannot be recycled, so you’ll need to reach out to your local recycling center to see if there is any way they’ll accept it. You can always consider donating them to schools or local charities that can use it next year.

In general, most people should have these options:

Curbside pickup for disposal

Many communities will offer curbside pickup of natural Christmas trees after the holidays. Trees will be collected at no additional charge during scheduled yard waste collection days. Residents should do the following:

Remove all ornaments and lights

Ideally, cut tree limbs to 4 feet lengths

Bundle limbs and branches and place curbside on your scheduled yard waste collection days

Here’s where to find more information about Christmas tree collection and yard waste removal services in your community.

City of Tampa

Hernando County

Highland County

Lakeland

Manatee County

New Port Richey

Pinellas County

Polk County

Sarasota County

St. Petersburg

Recycling/mulching programs

Some communities will accept limited quantities of mulched yard waste at county facilities during operating hours.

Here’s where to find more information about mulching programs near you.

Hillsborough County

Pinellas County

Other ways to recycle your tree