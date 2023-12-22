(WFLA) — “Home Alone” is one of the most iconic Christmas movies, which follows the 8-year-old main character, Kevin McCallister, who gets left behind in the family’s Chicago mansion as the rest of his family members take a trip to Paris. Kevin is left in an empty home as two burglars target the rich neighborhood, and plan to rob his home he must now protect himself.

Moving past the captivating plot, many fans have begun to wonder just how rich the McCallister family was to be able to afford a mansion in Chicago and take a trip to Paris with 11 kids.

According to a report by the New York Times, the family would have been in the top 1%.

The NY Times also said the exterior of the home is a real house located in a Chicago suburb at 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, which is one of the priciest neighborhoods in the nation, according to realtor.com. According to listings on Realtor, homes in that neighborhood have a median list price of just under $1.2 million, with the most expensive home priced at $8.9 million.

When the movie was released in 1990, the Georgian-Colonial style home was affordable for the top 1%, and to no surprise 32 years later, that statistic remains the same, according to economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

The NY Times wrote, “Working with the assumption that the McCallisters did not spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing, the economists also determined the home would have been affordable to a household with an income of $305,000 in 1990 (about $665,000 in 2022).”

The Zillow listing of the McCallister home has a current estimated value of just under $2.4 million. “A home of that value would be affordable to a household with an income of $730,000, which would be in the top 1 percent of Chicago-area households,” an economist said in the report.

So what did Kevin’s parents do for a living? It’s likely the mom was a fashion designer considering the amount of mannequins in the home. As for the dad, he was likely a regular businessman. The NY Times also suggests that their Uncle Rob had a hefty bank account, considering he booked the family’s first-class seats on the flight to Paris.