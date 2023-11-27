TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Are you making the most of your Thanksgiving leftovers? If you haven’t used up all your turkey, you might want to toss it or freeze it soon.

Most leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours of cooking to prevent food poisoning, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises.

“The bacteria Clostridium perfringens grows in cooked foods left at room temperature,” the CDC says. “It is the second most common bacterial cause of food poisoning. The major symptoms are vomiting and abdominal cramps within six to 24 hours after eating.”

Before refrigerating, make sure to divide leftovers into smaller portions and put them into shallow containers so they cool quickly, which should prevent bacterial growth.

Leftovers can be stored in the fridge for three to four days, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Turkey typically lasts up to four days in the fridge before it goes bad. It can be stored in the freezer for up to four months before it starts to lose its flavor and texture.

The USDA offers the following tips for storing and handling your turkey leftovers.