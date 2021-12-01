Holiday shipping deadlines 2021: When you need to send your cards and packages by

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s December, which means the holiday season is officially underway.

If you’re sending gifts or cards to loved ones this year, you may be wondering when the deadline is for shipping. While most organizations stress that the earlier you send, the better – they do provide recommended dates that you should ship by in order for your holiday goodies to arrive on time.

Here are the shipping deadlines to know about this holiday season to make sure your items are delivered in time:

USPS deadlines for delivery by Dec. 25

Contiguous U.S. (lower 48 states):

USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 15

First-Class Mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23

Alaska & Hawaii:

USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 2 for Alaska, N/A for Hawaii

First-Class Mail: Dec. 18 for Alaska, Dec. 17 for Hawaii

Priority Mail: Dec. 18 for Alaska, Dec. 17 for Hawaii

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 21 for both Alaska and Hawaii

Military Mail:

First-Class Mail: Dec. 9

Priority Mail: Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military: Dec. 16

USPS also has holiday shipping deadlines for international mail on its website.

UPS deadlines for Dec. 24 delivery

Ground Shipping: Calculate using the UPS online Time and Cost Calculator

UPS Three-Day Select: Dec. 21

UPS Second-Day Air: Dec. 22

UPS Next-Day Air: Dec. 23

UPS has information on international shipping and its pickup and delivery service dates for the holidays on its website.

FedEx deadlines

FedEx Express:

FedEx Same Day: Dec. 24

FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours: Dec. 23

Two-Day: Dec. 22

FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 21

FedEx One-Day Freight: Dec. 23

FedEx Two-Day Freight: Dec. 22

FedEx Three-Day Freight: Dec. 21

FedEx Ground:

FedEx Ground: Dec. 15

FedEx Home Delivery: Dec. 15

FedEx Ground Economy: Dec. 9

FedEx Freight:

FedEx Freight Priority: Dec. 15

FedEx Freight Economy: Dec. 9

FedEx Freight Direct: Dec. 15

FedEx has deadlines for international shipping and a shipping time and rate calculator on its website.