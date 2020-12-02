TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The coronavirus has put a damper on holiday celebrations this year, but it’s not stopping the Tampa Bay area from keeping the season bright.

Although holiday traditions will look different this year due to the pandemic, a number of Christmastime events are still going on here in Tampa Bay.

Here are some events and light displays to check out this holiday season:

River of Lights

Pirates Water Taxi’s tour of downtown Tampa is back for another season. The cruise will depart from the Tampa Convention Center and sail between Sparkman Wharf and Armature Works. For 45 minutes, riders will tour downtown Tampa as they’re entertained with carols and more Christmastime fun. The cruise runs on select days from 6:20 to 9:20 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children. For more information, visit piratewatertaxi.com.

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens has returned for its eighth year at Gwazi Park. The event features millions of twinkling lights, fireworks and the first-ever outdoor production of Christmas On Ice. Christmas Town is included with daily admission, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes. It runs daily through Jan. 3. For more information, visit buschgardens.com.

Winter Village in Curtis Hixon Park

The downtown Tampa park has been transformed into a winter wonderland with an outdoor ice skating rink, small cafés and a holiday market for shopping. Skating costs $15. For tickets, hours and more information, visit wintervillagetampa.com.

Christmas in the Wild at ZooTampa

Christmas in the Wild has returned to ZooTampa at Lowry Park. Families can enjoy holiday lights, treats, wildlife and new adventures. The event is reservation-only, and will continue through Dec. 30. Tickets cost $26.95. More information is available at zootampa.org.

Wonderland of Lights and Santa’s Village

The holiday light display back for its fifth year at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds. The event is drive-through only Monday through Thursday. On Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, guests can visit Santa’s Village. Hours are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Tickets are between $15 and $25. For more information, visit thewonderlandoflights.com.

Holiday Lights in the Park

The family-friendly tradition is underway at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, and will run through Jan. 3. The event features more than 2 million lights, food and drink vendors and a couple amusement park rides. Admission to the park is free, but the rides will cost you $5 — or five rides for $20.

