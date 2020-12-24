HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Tampa woman turns 100 on Christmas Eve

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If Christmas Eve wasn’t enough of a reason to celebrate, a Tampa woman is also celebrating her birthday on Thursday.

That is… her 100th birthday!

A friend of 8 On Your Side’s own Bucified Bert provided us with a letter from a friend about the life of Ms. Bertha M. Wise Yates Edwards.

Ms. Bertha was born in 1920 in Moultrie, Ga., the youngest of six children.

The letter says she loves to socialize and have fun and tell jokes. At now 100-years-old, Ms. Bertha’s mind is still sharp. She spends her time listening to music, religious programs and talk shows.

“Everyone she meets is [a] friend or God child,” the letter reads.

In the middle of the ongoing pandemic, we don’t want to forget our senior citizens, especially during the holidays.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, Ms. Bertha! Sending you lots of love from your friends at 8 On Your Side.