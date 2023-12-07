Related video above: City of Tampa kicks off holiday season with tree lighting

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — With the holidays right around the corner, the Haines City Library is setting up its elaborate collection of Santa Clauses.

Head Librarian Mary Barrett spent Thursday morning setting up the display, getting “overjoyed” each time she delicately unwrapped each figurine from its protective newspaper.

“It’s amazing,” Barrett said.

The beautiful collection was generously donated to the library by Steve Duckworth, a server at Egg City Restaurant on U.S. 27. He said the Santa Claus figurines belonged to his mother, Patricia Duckworth.

According to a press release, Duckworth lost his parents to suicide 12 years ago, adding that his mother was quite the collector. He still chokes up thinking about the figurines.

“She was worried that when she passed I would throw them away,” Duckworth said. “Some of them she painted herself that she made.”

Photo courtesy of the Haines City Library

Photo courtesy of the Haines City Library

Photo courtesy of the Haines City Library

Photo courtesy of the Haines City Library

Duckworth said he decided to donate the Santa collection so the entire community could enjoy it. According to the library, Barrett has expanded the collection with donations from other library guests.

The festive collection will be on display throughout the holidays, the library said.