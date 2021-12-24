Governor DeSantis wishes Floridians a very, merry Christmas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis wished Floridians a very, merry Christmas Friday and assured that all of Santa’s presents would arrive as scheduled.
“How blessed we are as a people to live in a country that protects our right to celebrate the birth of Christ freely,” the governor said.
His full message can be read below:
first Christmas in America was celebrated just down the street from the Florida Capitol in what was then Spanish Florida. Much has changed over the ensuing centuries, yet Christmas still endures as a time for redemption, grace, hope, and love. How blessed we are as a people to live in a country that protects our right to celebrate the birth of Christ freely. Our state has grown considerably in recent years, but I’ve been assured that Santa Claus will make all scheduled deliveries and I’ve instructed state law enforcement to assist Santa with anything he needs. From Casey, Madison, Mason, and Mamie, my entire family wishes you a very, merry Christmas.Governor Ron DeSantis