(STACKER) — Last year, 1 out of every 6 people in the United States looked to food banks and food pantries for support, according to a 2023 report from Feeding America. The end of COVID-era government assistance programs and the rising cost of groceries due to inflation have many Americans facing food insecurity.

According to a 2023 Department of Agriculture report, 12.8% of households around the country—about 17 million—were food insecure in 2022. That’s up from the 10.2% of households who had difficulty providing food for everyone in their home in 2021, and also up from the 10.5% who said the same in 2020. It’s the highest share of food-insecure households in the U.S. since 2014.

The rise of food insecurity and the economic situation in the U.S. means that food banks are struggling to keep up with the demand. “Local food banks, pantries, and community meal programs have become an essential component of many households’ food budgets, especially as we continue to face increased food prices and the end of pandemic-era benefits,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement accompanying the nonprofit’s aforementioned report. In an earlier 2023 survey from Feeding America, 65% of responding food banks reported an increase in the number of people they served.

It can be difficult to know where to go if you want to help, as many do during the holiday season in particular. To help guide you, Stacker compiled a list of food bank volunteer opportunities near Tampa using data from VolunteerMatch. Read on to see what you can do for those grappling with food insecurity in your community, from distributing lunches to seniors to serving meals at soup kitchens.

Volunteer Coordinator – 55+ – Breadcoin

– Organization: Hunger Free America

– Read more on website

Bucs/New Orleans Saints

– Organization: Grands Transitional Housing Inc

– Date: Dec 24

– Read more on website

Can You Deliver

– Organization: LifePath Hospice, Inc.

– Read more on website

Student Opportunity–Help Fight Hunger Around America’s Breakfast Tables

– Organization: CEREAL4ALL INC

– Read more on website

Front Office Secretary

– Organization: ROICH

– Read more on website

Internship on Urban Farm

– Organization: Sweetwater Organic Community Farm

– Read more on website

Join Our Dream Team: Inspire, Empower & Transform!

– Organization: DREAMS2REALITY ENDEAVORS

– Read more on website

Your Bilingual Proficiency = Healthier Seniors

– Organization: NEIGHBORLY CARE NETWORK INC

– Read more on website

Bring a smile & deliver a meal!

– Organization: Meals On Wheels of Tampa

– Read more on website

MOW Volunteer Driver

– Organization: Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay, Inc.

– Read more on website

Housewarmer – Downtown St. Pete

– Organization: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay, Inc

– Dates: Nov 3 to Jan 29

– Read more on website

Pop-Up Pantry: Stocking Donations

– Organization: Reach Services INC

– Read more on website

Food Pickup / Delivery

– Organization: GOOD NEIGHBORS INC

– Read more on website

Volunteer Coordinator

– Organization: INTERFAITH FOOD PANTRY INC

– Read more on website

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 101 metros.