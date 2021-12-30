Florida State Fire Marshal urges safe celebrations for New Year’s Eve

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is urging Floridians to stay safe during their New Year’s Eve holiday celebrations and to follow a few fire safety tips to keep fireworks from ending in danger.

“While we are all eager to celebrate the New Year and have a good time on New Year’s Eve, please remember it’s important to celebrate safely. Celebrating with fireworks can be fun, but can also cause an injury or property damage, and that’s the last thing anyone wants when they are having a good time,” Patronis said. “As we ring in 2022, I encourage you to follow a few fire safety tips to ensure you and your loved ones have a safe and fun New Year’s Eve.”

Patronis said about 19,500 fires happen each year thanks to fireworks not being safely set off, with the National Fire Protection Association estimating $105 million in damages nationwide from the fires.

To help Floridians have a safe and sparkly New Year’s Eve celebration, Patronis released a list of fire safety tips for the holiday.