TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Christmas is right around the corner, and for our friends up north, this is typically the time when everyone is bundled up, enjoying a cup of hot chocolate while watching snowflakes cover the ground.

However, for us in sunny Florida, celebrating the “most wonderful time of the year” looks a little different – where else can you get sunburnt in the middle of winter?

Before you deck the halls and hang up your stockings, here are some Christmas traditions that you’ll only find in the Sunshine State.

Surfing Santa’s

Surfing Santa’s has become one of Cocoa Beach’s most highly-anticipated holiday events. Every Christmas Eve, thousands of customed Santa Claus’ and spectators gather in Central Florida to witness the festive spectacle. With some surfers dressed in full-on Santa suits, donning a red cap, or even maybe a holiday-themed Hawaiian shirt, the event has become something of a tradition.

Cocoa Beach vacation Santa Claus relaxing and smiling

Attend Boat Parades

Where there’s water, there’s destined to be a holiday boat parade. Much like Tampa, other cities around the state put on their own boat parades, giving residents the chance to deck their bows with lights and other Christmassy decorations.

Making Sand Snowmen

Just like folks up north, we down here in Florida love to make snowmen, or his favorite cousin – “sandman.” However, with no snow falling, Floridians are left to their own devices to recreate the iconic snow character.

Additionally, sandcastle Christmas trees have also become a tradition. In West Palm Beach, a 700-ton sand tree actually illuminates the shoreline through the month of December.

A snowman made out of sand on the beach of Little Gasparilla Island, Florida.

Decorate a Christmas tree on the beach

Sure, it’s normal to see palm trees on the beach, but what about Christmas trees? When it gets to be that time of the year, Floridians will add a little holiday flare to the beach by adding a real Christmas tree to the sandy scenery.

In 2019, a lone Christmas tree stole the show at Stuart Beach, attracting visitors to take pictures of the small beach-themed tree.

A decorated and lit Christmas tree on the beach

Welcoming a Sleigh-less Santa

Santa isn’t Santa without his big red sleigh, right? That’s not the case in Florida. For Apalachicola, Christmas festivities kick off the day after Thanksgiving, with none other than Santa Claus arriving on a working shrimp boat.

In Cocoa Beach, Saint Nick gives a grand entrance, skydiving his way to meet the eager children on the beach. The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is also known for its festive Santa arriving in scuba gear!

Santa Claus in eyeglasses is looking at camera and smiling, on gray background

Party with Mickey Mouse

Christmas is one of the most magical times of the year, so it wouldn’t be right to leave off the “most magical place on Earth.” Every year, Walt Disney World in Orlando hosts “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party” at Magic Kingdom.

Guests can enjoy holiday-themed treats, parades, dancing, caroling, and more, all while being surrounded by fan-favorite Disney characters. And the best part? It snows at the park!

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends are donning new outfits exclusively for Disney Jollywood Nights, a new separately ticketed event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney art directors, show producers and designers worked together to land on the right combination of colors and fabric, inspired by palettes of the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s. This swanky Hollywood bash is filled with merriment, music and spirited good times and takes place on select nights Nov. 11-Dec. 20 at Walt Disney World Resort. (Steven Diaz, Photographer)

Holiday Bike Ride

Driving through neighborhoods adoring each home’s Christmas lights and decorations is a tradition that stretches across the country. However, in Key West, residents light gaze from their bicycles during the city’s annual “Belighted Bike Ride.”