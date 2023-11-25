ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s off-season for the Tampa Bay Rays, but Tropicana Field is packed with holiday joy during an event that’s lighting up St. Petersburg.

All it takes is about 4 million lights to transform Tropicana Field into a winter wonderland and some say it brings out the holiday spirit in everyone.

With the flip of a switch, the baseball stadium comes to life.

Enchant Christmas is back in St. Petersburg once again.

“This is the start of the holiday season for me,” Shawniece Boss said.

Shawniece Boss is spending time with her mother who traveled from Ohio for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We come every year,” Boss said. “We wanted to surprise her with the lights.”

“I feel like a kid,” Shawanda Denise said. “All of the lights and the joy and just the spirit of Christmas always brings happiness. I’m also with my baby girl. It’s just always a great time for me.”

The lights are shining a spotlight on memories from yesteryear, especially for Esther Rosario-Castillo and her family.

“It’s wonderful to be able to share in the holiday spirit with the children and then we ourselves become children,” said Rosario-Castillo. “We’re like, ‘Oh there’s penguins, there’s dolphins’ as if we’re little also.”

Enchant is celebrating its fourth year in St. Petersburg and the event is quickly turning into a family tradition.

“It’s really sweet because my kids are little,” said Ashley Wydrow. “Now is the time to build those traditions. Even my son remembers it coming back, so I know next year when his sister is a little older it will be even more special.”

Enchant Christmas runs through Dec. 31 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

For more information about tickets, click here.