ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Enchant, the worlds largest Christmas light maze and village, is giving away 10,000 junior tickets in partnership with the Woodson African American Museum.

The tickets are available to be used between Dec. 18-21 for underserved families in the Tampa Bay area.

Enchant features an immersive maze adventure called Reindeer Games, which encourages guests to wander the light maze in search of Santa’s reindeer’s magic bells to help save Christmas.

Guests will see 4 million lights, a 100-foot lighted tree, and a starry night black-out curtain covering the entire dome, as well as an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and more.

“What better way to celebrate a season of giving than to give away tickets for more kids to experience the magic of Enchant,” said Kevin Johnston, founder, and chief creative officer at Enchant Christmas. “There’s nothing quite like seeing children stare in awe at the light sculptures, enjoy the ice-skating trail, and smile to have their picture taken with Santa. We’re here to help families make memories that will last a lifetime.”

Tickets are first-come, first-served, using the promo code FREEJR23. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.

More information can be found at the Enchant Christmas website.