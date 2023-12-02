TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Christmas mode is in full swing as The City of Tampa returns with the annual Santa Fest parade and the Christmas tree lighting.

WFLA’s Deanne King will be flipping the switch at 6:25 p.m. on Saturday at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, located at 600 North Ashley Drive.

Tampa’s 43rd annual event kicked off at 1 p.m. with the parade, beginning along Madison Street and ending on North Ashley Drive.

The city teamed up with Friends of Tampa Recreation to feature entertainment for the day including reindeer games, photos with Santa, and crafts!

Mayor Jane Castor will lead the countdown to light the Christmas Trees in Downtown Tampa.

Following the tree lighting, visitors can enjoy a movie in the park. This year, Disney’s Frozen will be paying, courtesy of the Gasparilla International Film Festival.