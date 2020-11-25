City of Largo bringing holiday cheer with annual light display at park

LARGO, Fla (WFLA) – The City of Largo is getting into the holiday spirit.

A holiday light display with light up Largo Central Park for the 25th time this year.

The city started hanging up the LED lights around Halloween. It takes about six weeks to decorate the park. City workers put the finishing touches on their display this week.

The lights will be on from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. and again for morning commuters from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Donation boxes are set up thorughout the park. The donations will go toward a scholarship fund that helps kids attend summer camp.

The City of Largo is asking everyone to social distance and masks are encouraged.

LATEST STORIES: