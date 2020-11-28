Calming YouTube video will transport you to Magic Kingdom on Christmas

A YouTube channel will transport you to the center of Magic Kingdom’s Main Street USA during Christmastime, and will serve you the perfect dose of peaceful nostalgia you didn’t know you craved.

Ambient Worlds is a YouTube channel created by Tyler, an Alabama gulf coast resident. The channel consists of many 3-hour-long videos transporting you to several of the most famous fictional worlds.

Tyler creates each video with an animation, a mix of music, and a sprinkle of ambient sound. He says he strives for an immersive experience in every video.

“I try to make it feel like you are actually there!” he says. “The goal of the channel is to help people focus, relax, sleep, or study while immersing themselves in some of their favorite fictional places.”

Tyler’s most popular videos are nostalgic atmospheres from the Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and Narnia.

One of any Floridian’s favorite places is Disney World during Christmas. Magic Kingdom pulls off some of the most festive and wholesome atmospheres in all of America with their Christmas display on Main Street USA. Tyler replicates that nostalgic, cheery atmosphere in one of his most popular videos.

He says the idea of re-creating Disney parks came from his YouTube community, who have inspired many other of his ambient worlds.

Tyler’s followers on YouTube tell him his channel helps them study, sleep, and even “find some peace and happiness while they are dealing with hardships in their lives.”

It takes Tyler about 10 hours to create each video, which includes animation, editing, and uploading.