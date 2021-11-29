Budweiser Pupweiser contest: Your pup could be featured on next year’s cans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Budweiser has launched its “Pupweiser” contest once again to find its doggy ambassador for holiday cans next year.

This year, the beer’s holiday cans will feature not only winter landscapes and the Budweiser Clydesdales and Dalmatian puppy, but a special guest – a Saint Bernard from Ohio named Wilson. Wilson was the 2021 winner of Budweiser’s “Pupweiser” contest, which is a nationwide search for the perfect dog to star on Budweiser’s holiday cans.

Now, the search is on for 2022’s fuzzy face. From now through Dec. 15, Budweiser lovers can enter their dog by commenting on Budweiser’s Facebook post with a picture of their pooch.

Beer drinkers can also post a picture of their dog on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag, #PupweiserContest.

According to a press release, Budweiser is donating $1 per entry up to $25,000 to the ASPCA. The contest is open to all U.S. residents over 21.

Only one pup wins the ultimate prize, but anyone can create their own Budweiser holiday can, complete with custom label, featuring their dog by scanning the QR code on Wilson’s can, or by going online.

The holiday cans are available anywhere Budweiser is sold throughout the holiday season.