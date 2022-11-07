TAMPA (WFLA) – You can make a difference in a child’s holiday this year. The Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year.
In the Tampa Bay area, Achieva Credit Union has partnered with The Salvation Army for its annual Angel Tree donation drive to support local families. This program will take place from Nov. 7 through Dec. 3 and will provide many children with gifts this holiday season.
“Thanks to the help of our members and community, many children will wake up with gifts who
would have likely otherwise gone without,” said Achieva Chief Operations Officer Jennifer Galley.
“We are honored to partner with the Salvation Army to lift the financial burden of the holidays
for families in need. Donations collected will help children receive toys, bikes, and clothing to brighten their holiday spirit.”
Donate to provide hope and create unforgettable memories for children who need your support the most.
How to donate:
Go into a participating Achieva branch and look for the Christmas tree. The displays will have paper angel tags. Each tag will provide the first name, age, and gender of a child in the program. For families with multiple children, the details will show for each child.
- Select a tag from the tree to take home.
- Purchase the gifts according to the tag.
- Return all gifts (with the tag) to the Achieva branch by December 3.
If you take a tag, please use care to supply all gifts requested. We would not want a child to be skipped this holiday.
Once gifts are received, The Salvation Army will distribute them in time for Christmas morning. Families should not have to decide between buying groceries, paying bills, or purchasing holiday gifts. We invite people from all of our communities to join in and donate.
The following Achieva Credit Union branches are participating:
Pinellas County
- St. Pete – 3629 11th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
- Largo – 12580 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL 33778
- Palm Harbor – 33715 US Highway 19 North, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
- East Lake Rd. – 3446 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34685
- Park Blvd. – 7105 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park, FL 33781
- Drew St. – 2201 Drew Street, Clearwater, FL 33765
- Dunedin – 1150 Achieva Way, Dunedin, FL 34698
- NE St. Pete – 413 62nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Pasco County
- Land O Lakes – 2115 Collier Parkway, Land O Lakes, FL 34639
- Trinity – 12006 State Road 54, Odessa, FL 33556
- New Port Richey – 5920 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Sarasota County
- Bee Ridge Rd. – 3000 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239
- E. Venice Ave. – 1485 East Venice Avenue, Venice, FL 34292
- Fruitville Rd. – 5881 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34232
- North Port – 2467 Sycamore Street, North Port, FL 34289
Manatee County
- Lockwood Commons – 4254 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton, FL 34203
Lee County
- Colonial Blvd- 4379 Colonial Blvd. Suite 100, Fort Myers, FL 33966
- Estero- 21301 South Tamiami Trail Unit 360, Estero, FL 33928
- Lehigh Acres- 2499 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
- Del Prado Blvd S- 2127 Del Prado Blvd. South, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Charlotte County
- Punta Gorda- 3105 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
- Murdock- 1850 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Families in need who would like to benefit from the Angel Tree program can apply online at https://saangeltree.org.