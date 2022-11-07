TAMPA (WFLA) – You can make a difference in a child’s holiday this year. The Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year.

In the Tampa Bay area, Achieva Credit Union has partnered with The Salvation Army for its annual Angel Tree donation drive to support local families. This program will take place from Nov. 7 through Dec. 3 and will provide many children with gifts this holiday season.

“Thanks to the help of our members and community, many children will wake up with gifts who

would have likely otherwise gone without,” said Achieva Chief Operations Officer Jennifer Galley.

“We are honored to partner with the Salvation Army to lift the financial burden of the holidays

for families in need. Donations collected will help children receive toys, bikes, and clothing to brighten their holiday spirit.”

Donate to provide hope and create unforgettable memories for children who need your support the most.

How to donate:

Go into a participating Achieva branch and look for the Christmas tree. The displays will have paper angel tags. Each tag will provide the first name, age, and gender of a child in the program. For families with multiple children, the details will show for each child.

Select a tag from the tree to take home. Purchase the gifts according to the tag. Return all gifts (with the tag) to the Achieva branch by December 3.

If you take a tag, please use care to supply all gifts requested. We would not want a child to be skipped this holiday.

Once gifts are received, The Salvation Army will distribute them in time for Christmas morning. Families should not have to decide between buying groceries, paying bills, or purchasing holiday gifts. We invite people from all of our communities to join in and donate.

The following Achieva Credit Union branches are participating:

Pinellas County

St. Pete – 3629 11th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Largo – 12580 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL 33778

Palm Harbor – 33715 US Highway 19 North, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

East Lake Rd. – 3446 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34685

Park Blvd. – 7105 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Drew St. – 2201 Drew Street, Clearwater, FL 33765

Dunedin – 1150 Achieva Way, Dunedin, FL 34698

NE St. Pete – 413 62nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Pasco County

Land O Lakes – 2115 Collier Parkway, Land O Lakes, FL 34639

Trinity – 12006 State Road 54, Odessa, FL 33556

New Port Richey – 5920 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34652

Sarasota County

Bee Ridge Rd. – 3000 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239

E. Venice Ave. – 1485 East Venice Avenue, Venice, FL 34292

Fruitville Rd. – 5881 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34232

North Port – 2467 Sycamore Street, North Port, FL 34289

Manatee County

Lockwood Commons – 4254 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton, FL 34203

Lee County

Colonial Blvd- 4379 Colonial Blvd. Suite 100, Fort Myers, FL 33966

Estero- 21301 South Tamiami Trail Unit 360, Estero, FL 33928

Lehigh Acres- 2499 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

Del Prado Blvd S- 2127 Del Prado Blvd. South, Cape Coral, FL 33990

Charlotte County

Punta Gorda- 3105 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Murdock- 1850 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Families in need who would like to benefit from the Angel Tree program can apply online at https://saangeltree.org.